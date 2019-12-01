Project Runway premiered 15 years ago today and, in honor of the occasion, we are checking in on the winners of the competition show to see what they are doing now.

Of course, Christian Siriano was one of the most popular contestants while vying to win the fourth season of Project Runway in 2008, which he went on to win. But, his post-show career has been even more impressive!

The 34-year-old designer's creations can be seen on A-listers such as Taylor SwiftMichelle Obama and Rihanna. He also returned to Project Runway as a mentor for the show's 17th season.

However, he is not the only past winner who has made a name for themselves in fashion after the show.

Chloe Dao, who was crowned the winner of season two, has her own collection and boutique in Houston, Texas while Ashley Nell Tipton, who took the top prize during season 14, sells her clothing at JCPenney. She also created her own line of wide-fit jewelry.