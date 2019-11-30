Black Friday 2019 Deals That Are Still Available

Adore Me

SHOP NOW: Save up to $40 off and BOGO Free (11/21-28); get your first bra and panty set for $19.95 and panties are 5 for $20 (11/28-12/1).

Alpyn Beauty

SHOP NOW: Starting 11/29, score the Holiday Survival Set for $99 ($130 value).

Amazon

SHOP NOW: Kicking off 11/22, Amazon's Black Friday Deals Week will offer new deals all day, every day from fashion to toys, home, electronics, Amazon devices and more. (Shop our Amazon Black Friday picks.)

Amy O Jewelry

SHOP NOW: Take 25% off sitewide with the code BLACKFRIDAY2019 (11/22–12/2).

Ann Cole Swimwear

SHOP NOW: Take 30% off sitewide with the code BLACKFRI4 (11/20–12/2).

Anthropologie

SHOP NOW: Save 30% off on EVERYTHING! (11/29-12/1) (Shop our Anthopologie Black Friday picks.)

ASOS

SHOP NOW: Get 30% off EVERYTHING! (11/28–12/3).

ASTR The Label

SHOP NOW: Take 20% off sale with the code ASTRFRIDAY (11/27–12/1).

Aurate

SHOP NOW: Take 25% off orders below $400 and 30% off orders over $400 with code GOLDFRIDAY (11/26–12/1).

Ba&sh

SHOP NOW: Take 30 percent off EVERYTHING! (11/21–12/2).

BANDIER

SHOP NOW: Take 25% off sitewide (11/26–12/1).

Bastide

SHOP NOW: Take 20% off sitewide (excludes Les Treize Desserts Advent Calendar) and get free shipping and a gift with purchases of $75 or more (11/28–12/1).

BaubleBar

SHOP NOW: Online doorbuster! Best-selling Alidia Rings are marked down from $44 to $12, includes 14 colors across 8 sizes; and 35% off sidewide (11/28-12/3).

Bear

SHOP NOW: Save 25% off sitewide + 2 FREE Cloud Pillows with any mattress purchase (11/13-11/30).

Bed Bath & Beyond

SHOP NOW: KitchenAid mixers marked down from $380 to $230 and Dyson vacuums marked down from $400 to $250; save up to 60% off all weekend long; plus FREE SHIPPING on all orders over $19 thru 12/2.