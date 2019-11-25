Courtney needs to know what's up with her butt!

In this clip from tonight's all-new Botched, the Miami resident turns to doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif for answers regarding her large derriere. As Courtney's bottom is both large and discolored, Dr. Nassif finds himself shocked, intrigued and fearful ahead of the consultation.

Why? Well, because he can only imagine what is "really in there."

"How did you get to this place? What did you have injected into your buttock?" Dr. Dubrow asks the new patient.

According to Courtney, the lady who did the procedure told her she was injected with hydrogel.

"Hydrogel is a synthetic polymer, called polyacrylamide," Dr. Dubrow explains to the Botched camera. "Which is a gel that, when injected into the body, attracts water and gets incorporated into the tissue."

While this may sound simple enough, the incorporation can cause a "significant immunologic reaction" and other "serious disasters."