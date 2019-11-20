You haven't seen A Christmas Carol like this before.

FX released the first official trailer for a new take on the Charles Dickens classic starring Guy Pearce, Andy Serkis and Joe Alwyn. Originally ordered as a miniseries, A Christmas Carol will now air as a movie on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. on FX. Encores follow on Sunday, Dec. 22, Tuesday, Dec. 35 and Wednesday, Dec. 25.

Steven Knight is behind the new adaption of the classic tale as writer and executive producer. Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker and Kate Crowe are also executive producers. Julian Stevens served as producer.