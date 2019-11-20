Its been a long journey.

Robert Pattinson may have put his vampire days long behind him, but that doesn't mean he's forgotten how much of an impact his earlier roles have had on his career. The actor sat down with Kristien Gijbels for the podcast HFPA In Conversation and shared how his earlier roles in films like Twilight and Harry Potter have impacted him since news of his The Batman casting leaked.

"It's funny because the secrecy of things is taken very seriously," Robert shared about finding out the news was leaked on his way to Cannes. "I just thought they'd all have thought I did it, but I can't even get people to come to dinner with me, let alone be able to leak stuff to the press. I don't even know my pin number."

The news also leaked at an inopportune time for the star. He was busy promoting his film The Lighthouse.