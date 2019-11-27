by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Nov. 27, 2019 5:00 AM
What're you most thankful for this holiday season?
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, we're taking note of the people, places and things for which we are most grateful. Topping our list—alongside this collection of KUWTK moments that changed us for good—is the Kardashian-Jenner family's youngest generation, the likes of whom frequently brighten our days on TV as well as social media.
So, to commemorate all they've given us, we're sharing a roundup of the Kardashian kids' cutest photos. Because, when it comes to wholesome content, these little ones always deliver!
Since the start of 2019, the Kar-Jenners' kin have been responsible for many a viral Instagram post, thanks to True Thompson and Chicago West's vacation-time meal preferences, Stormi Webster's trip to the pumpkin patch and Dream Kardashian's third birthday.
We'd also be hard-pressed to forget the welcome wave of fashionable snapshots from Kourtney Kardashian's Italian adventure with children Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, not to mention Kylie Jenner's "Triplets" snapshot spotlighting, Stormi, True and Chicago.
Anyone who keeps up with the Kardashian kiddos in the press or on social media knows that list hardly covers the scope of their ultra-adorable digital footprint. Good thing we've compiled a much lengthier slideshow below!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday Dec. 1 at 9 p.m., only on E!
We're not crying, you're crying!
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Chicago and Psalm's sibling snapshot has us seeing double!
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
To honor Dream turning three on Sunday, Nov. 10, Kim posted a throwback photo of her niece with Saint to Instagram. "Happy Birthday sweet Dreamy! We all love you so very much!" she wrote. "Going through my phone and see so much of you and Saint makes my heart so happy that you all are so close and have each other."
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Dream's birthday gathering boasted quite the guest list. Even 6-month-old Psalm was present for the occasion.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Dream celebrated turning three with help from her relatives.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Rob's daughter rang in her third birthday with the whole family!
Penelope and Chicago shared a sweet moment during the cousins' recent baptism in Armenia.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Stormi and True got behind the wheel during a pumpkin picking adventure leading up to Hallow's Eve 2019. Do they need a license for this, or...?
Crying? You're in good company. "This is EVERYTHING!!!!!!!!! My babies!!!!" Khloe wrote, commenting on an absurdly adorable photo series originally shared to Kim's IG account. "Tutu is obsessed with Psalm!! We are so blessed!"
"Chi: I heard my mama say 'vacation calories don't count' True: Don't tell me twice Chi," Khloe captioned this snapshot of True and Chicago living their absolute best lives in the Bahamas.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
North, True and Chicago were dressed to the nines for great-grandma MJ's 85th birthday celebration!
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
North and Penelope looked sweet as ever during their Candyland-themed birthday bash last June!
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
In addition to her and North's Candyland-inspired soiree, Penelope celebrated her 7th birthday at IHOP surrounded by cousins. PJs were mandatory!
True and Stormi were very curious during a trip to the petting zoo.
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney, North and Penelope served looks and attitude in this summery selfie!
Kim cuddled up with eldest daughter North and niece True in this private jet pic shared to Instagram in July 2019.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
North, Penelope and True pose for a photo! "The sweetest little tribe," Khloe captioned the photo on IG.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Khloe is surrounded by the Kardashian-Jenner family's littlest members in this happy ensemble photo.
Stormi and True share a hug at the petting zoo.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
"BFF Cousins," the Good American founder captions the cute pic.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Dream wraps her arms around True in a warm embrace.
Firefighters have never seen a cuter duo.
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Life as a Kardashian has never looked sweeter.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Summer is made for days by the pool.
North shows her cousin how to find the perfect pose.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Watch out! These two will be talking any day now!
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Learning to walk has never been easier.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Boots, sweaters and a good friend are all you need to stay warm in the winter.
With Bali as their backdrop there was no way they could resist posing for an adorable pic.
Bring out the sleeping bags and the popcorn, cause there are a bunch of girls' nights in the Kards' future.
E!
Saint shows his little sister some brotherly love.
These three know all the words to "Baby Shark," even if they can't say them yet.
With a designer for a dad, these kids are always in the coolest styles.
There's nothing better than some sweet treats and a chill day with the cousins.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
It's easy to see why the three babies have been named "The Triplets."
Every day is a holiday with this crew!
