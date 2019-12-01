After Disick highlighted that Thompson's actions showed that he had empathy, Kardashian revealed the encouraging words she said for her former flame

"And I said, 'This is a beautiful new you that I'm seeing,'" Khloe relayed. "'I just don't want there to be any blurred lines or you to think anything.'"

Kardashian further shut down reunion speculation by stating there was "nothing romantic between Tristan and I."

Even though Kardashian worried about blurring her boundary lines, she chose to keep the jewelry and "to have a healthy, kind and yes, a loving relationship" with Thompson.

"Tristan is really trying to show that he's sorry on a daily basis, whether that be a nice gift, a text. I do appreciate that because I know that he's trying," Kardashian concluded. "So, I think we're slowly moving into the right direction of being friends, as well as excellent co-parents."

