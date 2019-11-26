by Emily Mae Czachor | Tue., Nov. 26, 2019 5:00 AM
Remember when Kim Kardashian lost her diamond earring—and briefly, her sanity—in Bora Bora? How about the time Kris Jenner tried pole dancing on camera? Also, can someone pass the potatoes, please?
With Thanksgiving 2019 just a few days away, we're counting our blessings. Is anyone surprised to learn that many of them involve the Kardashian-Jenner clan?
In the spirit of this week's holiday, we're celebrating the family's lengthy history of pop cultural gift-giving, packaged in the form of unforgettable TV moments and bestowed upon Keeping Up With the Kardashians audiences with authenticity, creativity and enthusiasm to boot.
From Kylie Jenner's farm animal confusion (in 2016, Kris surprised her youngest with a housewarming present that the beauty mogul famously misidentified as a chicken, when it was in fact a baby pig) to Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick's legendary Todd Kraines prank, we're grateful these moments exist.
Relive the KUWTK memories we're most thankful for by scrolling through the photo gallery below!
When Kris gifted Kylie this sweet baby pig back in 2016, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner memorably mistook it for the farm animal she really wanted. "Is that a chicken?" she shrieked once the housewarming present was unveiled. Upon closer examination, she realized her error.
E!
Who can forget the time Khloe was on her way to jail, and Kim couldn't stop taking selfies. "Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister's going to jail," Kris famously said. LOL!
E!
E!
When Khloe needed to get her lady parts waxed for hubby Lamar Odom, there was only one woman for the job—Kourtney. Doesn't get more ride or die than that.
E!
This was the episode where the world learned exactly what happens when you're rude to Kim Kardashian. Kim hit Khloe with her handbag over and over again while saying, "Don't be f--king rude!" Lesson learned.
E!
We died laughing when Khloe wouldn't let Kris in the car and Kris couldn't hold it any longer! When you gotta go, you gotta go!
E!
The girls go to a winery in Napa, and Kris has a little to much to drink. While Kourtney and Khloe are sitting in the car Facetiming with French Montana, Kris greets him with a, "Hello, mother f--ker!"
E!
Kylie finally has her own place! But no home is truly broken in until your sisters have a guacamole food fight at the dinner table.
E!
Scott was officially dubbed a Lord and became London royalty right before our eyes. Lord Disick lives on!
E!
We asked you to vote for the best KUWTK moments ever in our Twitter polls. Now time to reveal the top four, as picked by fans.
While in Dubai, Kim catches a "whore" in Scott's hotel room and confronts her! "Get your s--t and get the f--k out of here!" Kim screams. "F--king groupie." Yikes!
E!
Coming in at No. 3 is Kourt's hilarious lip malfunction.
Nothing was funnier than watching Kourtney struggle to have a conversation with Khloe while her mouth was completely numb from her trip to the dentist.
E!
Runner up is Todd Kraines! Or should we say Scott Disick, prank master extraordinaire.
Scott Disick has been known to pull a few pranks in his day, but the time he prank called Kris pretending to be Todd Kraines was legendary. "Auntie Kris, it's me! It's Todd Kraines!" will go down in history as our favorite quote ever.
E!
And the winner is...Kim's earring! You voted Kim's epic earring meltdown the best Keeping Up moment ever.
Kim crying over her lost diamond earring was tragic, but thank God Kourtney was there to add a little perspective:"Kim, there's people that are dying." Well said, Kourtney. At least they found the earring!
So, on behalf of media consumers far and wide: thank you, Kar-Jenners, for making the world a much more entertaining place than it was before.
