A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby Trailer Has Arrived

Third times a charm!

A Christmas Prince is the gift that keeps on giving. In 2017, Netflix introduced the adorable Christmas film starring Ben Lamb and Rose McIver, and what seemed like a quaint little holiday flick, soon set the internet a buzz with joy and excitement. Last year they debuted A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding to equal excitement, so of course they are now following it up with a third installment—A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby.

Now, the streaming platform has finally debuted the trailer for their third film and you're going to want to get some popcorn. We find our favorite royal couple, Queen Amber and King Richard, back in Aldovia during Christmastime. The couple is settling into married life with a child on the way, but it wouldn't be a holiday film if everything went just as planned.

"I've been thinking, I want this baby to have a normal life," Queen Amber shares with her hubby while on a carriage ride through the snowy hills of Aldovia. "I went to public school, and I was riding the subway by myself when I was 10."