by kelli boyle | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 7:18 AM
Lizzojust took a DNA test. Turns out, she's 100 percent nominated for eight Grammys!
The 2020 Grammy nominees were announced on Wednesday morning, and the "Truth Hurts" singer proved to have one hell of a successful day, raking in her first-ever nominations in categories like Album of the Year, Best New Artist and more! And in the most impressive feat, she is the most nominated artist on the entire list.
To celebrate this momentous day, the star showed her gratitude by posting a long string of tweets gushing over the news. With each tweet written in all caps to show her excitement, the performer started off with a big, "THANK YOU." As she continued, "THIS HAS BEEN AN INCREDIBLE YEAR FOR MUSIC AND IM JUST SO THANKFUL TO EVEN BE PART OF IT." Another tweet said, "WE ARE ALL WINNERS." She concluded the happy thread by saying, "I LOVE YOU. LETS HAVE A WONDERFUL BLESSED DAY."
The 31-year-old had an even bigger reaction to the news on her Instagram Story.
While sitting on a plane, Lizzo posted a selfie of her crying face and quoted Cuz I Love You's titular track, saying, "IM CRYIN....CUZ I LOVE YOU. Thank you." In a follow-up post on her story, the rapper wrote, "IM ON A FLIGHT TO THE STATES... IM FINNA DRINK CHAMPAGNE AND CRY HAPPY YEARS OF APPRECIATION AND LOVE. WE ARE ALL WINNERS."
The star has been nominated in the following categories: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best Urban Contemporary Album.
Billie Eilish also raked in an impressive six nominations, many of of which are in the same category as the "Good As Hell" singer. R&B artist H.E.R. was nominated for five, Beyoncé has four nominations for "Spirit," The Lion King: The Gift and Homecoming. And Lady Gaga is still collecting A Star Is Born successes, with three new nominations for her work on the Oscar-winning film.
The 2020 Grammy Awards ceremony will be broadcast live from the Los Angeles Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on CBS.
