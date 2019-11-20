The tea is scalding.

Helena Bonham Carter stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, where she was asked to "spill the tea" on her famous co-stars. Carter, who has had the pleasure to work with some of the industry's finest actors and performers, was more than happy to oblige. To make it an official tea-spilling sesh, host Stephen Colbert came fully-equipped with an elegant tea set for the British star to sip out of.

Kicking things off, the late night host asked the star to dish about Olivia Colman. Of course, Carter had only the nicest things to say to say about her The Crown co-star. "Very big heart," she said. "Niagara, in her capacity for crying. She's extraordinary, but she feels everything. There's nobody like her—with no tear duct like her, actually. Extraordinary."

Here's where the tea got good. After being asked to spill the tea on her King's Speech co-star Colin Firth, Carter didn't hold anything back. "Colin I love dearly, but he talks to much," she said, prompting Colbert to sip from his teacup.