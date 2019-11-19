All We Want for Christmas is To Look As Good As Kacey Musgraves With Bangs

by Pamela Avila | Tue., Nov. 19, 2019 6:01 PM

Kacey Musgraves

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

We're totally hair for Kacey Musgraves' latest transformation! 

The 31-year-old country singer stepped out on Tuesday, Nov. 19, for the screening of her Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show at Metrograph in New York City. But her Christmas special, which will debut on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Nov. 29, wasn't the only thing she was debuting tonight. 

The "Space Cowboy" singer has bangs! We repeat, Kacey got bangs and yes, she looks positively bangin'. She's got us reaching for a pair of scissors and wishing we looked as good as she did with the infamous hairdo. 

For the screening of her upcoming Christmas special, the "Late to the Party" singer was wearing a two-piece all-white ensemble with silver fringe embellishments. The all-white look only made her long black locks and bangs stand out that much more. The country singer paired her Winter Wonderland-esque look with strappy silver heels and a silver clutch. 

Photos

Kacey Musgraves' Best Looks

Kacey's Christmas special will be narrated by Schitt's Creek creator and star Dan Levy and will include a star-studded list of special guest performers including Fred Armisen, Camila Cabello, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Lana Del Rey, Troye Sivan, Leon Bridges, the Radio City Rockettes and Kendall Jenner

The "Oh, What A World" singer and her celeb pals will perform both classic and original holiday songs accompanied by an official soundtrack that will also be available on Nov. 29. 

"I can say without a doubt that this project is unlike anything I've ever done before," Musgraves said of the project. "What started as the small seed of an idea one night over a year ago has turned into something I'm so proud of. Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show—as well as my own Grandma. My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format. It's a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays. It's heartfelt, funny, and most of all, real. I can't wait to finally share."

