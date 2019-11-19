Gwen Stefaniis not here for people calling the Harajuku Girls an act of cultural appropriation.

When the concept of Harajuku Girls was first revealed 15-years-ago, it was an immediate hit in the pop culture world. Gwen and her entourage of Harajuku Lovers essentially created a fashion revolution by giving the people the L.A.M.B. clothing line, popular fragrance collections and so much more.

But as years have passed, it seems the world's newfound understanding of cultural appropriation has changed the way people view the brand. No longer is it fashionable to use a culture to create one's own company.

However, in a new interview, the No Doubt singer says the Harajuku Girls meant so much more to her than that. "When it first came out, I think people understood that it was an artistic and literal bow down to a culture that I was a superfan of," she explains to Billboard. "This album was like a dream. I went in thinking I'm going to make something that could never be possible—me doing a dance record—come true."