We didn't see that one coming!

The song "Let It Go" has been played over and over through the year's since the release of the film Frozen in 2013. The classic kids movie stars Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, and while the two are very familiar with those lyrics, Kristen gave a whole new meaning to those words on Tuesday when she accepted her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside her co-star. In her touching and hilarious speech, Kristen reflected on her successful career and how she'll finally know that she's made it.

"I'm so grateful to be accepting this award on these hallowed streets where Pretty Women sold her body for money," Kristen started her speech. "It's really a dream." She then went on to thank Cher who taught her an important lesson early in her career, something she now refers to in her life as "the cher test."

"If it doesn't matter in 5 years it doesn't matter," the legendary singer once told her. Apparently, getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame doesn't necessarily pass the Cher test for the actress, but that didn't stop her from using the famous song to explain what would.