Turkey might be the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving meal, but that doesn't mean the side dishes aren't equally important.

Ahead of the annual feast, we are ranking the best and worst side dishes because, let's be honest, we can't stop ourselves from filling our plates to the brim with these delectable delights.

We just wouldn't enjoy our Thanksgiving quite as much without the mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole and all the fixings!

Is it even really Thanksgiving without the stuffing, brussels sprouts or dinner rolls? We don't think so.

Who knows, maybe you'll have the very wrong opinion that cranberry sauce is the best!