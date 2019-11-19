Ian Somerhalder isn't quite done with vampires just yet. The Vampire Diaries star is back with his first series regular role since The CW series ended in 2017 and it's in V Wars, a vampire-centric Netflix series based on the books by Jonathan Maberry.

In the trailer below, meet Somerhalder's Dr. Luther Swann as he enters a brand-new world of mysterious disease after his best friend Michael Fayne (Adrian Holmes) is transformed into a murderous predator who feeds on other humans. The disease spreads, naturally, this is a TV show, and more people succumb. As this happens, society fractures into opposing camps pitting normal folks against the growing ranks of the vampires. Meanwhile, Michael becomes a leader of Blood Nation, the underground group of vampires.