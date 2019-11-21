BRAND NEW
Celebrate Brie & Nikki Bella's Birthday By Revisiting Their Most Relatable Twin Moments

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 5:00 AM

It's the Bella Twins' big day!

Closing out Scorpio season 2019, WWE wrestlers and Total Bellas stars Brie and Nikki Bella turn 36 today, November 21. So, in addition to wishing the athletes and TV personalities a very happy (double) birthday, we're celebrating with a hilarious look back at some of the twins' most relatable sibling moments. First up: sisterly spelling!

"I always feel like you just ex-ib-er-ate situations, you know?" Brie tells her sister in a scene from Total Bellas' third season. The word she's going for is exacerbate—to make worse—since Nikki's engagement party is coming up and she still hasn't selected an outfit to wear.

"I what…?" Artem Chigvintsev's girlfriend asks. "I've never heard of that word. You're not saying a word right."

Thanks to the Internet, both twins successfully identify exacerbate's correct pronunciation by the scene's end.

If revisiting the silly memory leaves you wanting a whole lot more of Nikki and Brie, check out the full compilation video above to relive their furniture-building venture from Birdiebee's former headquarters and the early days of Auntie Coco, too.

And for a whole gallery's worth of fabulous twin moments, scroll through the photos below!

Total Bellas returns 2020, only on E!

Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Tuesday at 10 p.m., only on E!

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration

Broadimage/Shutterstock

SmackDown Turns 20

Nikki and Brie couldn't stop smiling during WWE's 20th Anniversary Celebration!

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Late-Night Looks

The twins rocked elegant evening wear for their June appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Champions

The Bellas wore matching boxing robes to Napa Valley's Bottle Rock Music Festival, where the pair teamed up for a cooking competition on the event's designated culinary stage. 

Brie Bella, Nikki Bella

Manny Carabel/WireImage

Sisters Who Smize

The Bella twins were looking fierce on the carpet for the 2019 FOX Upfront, where Brie candidly told E! she doesn't understand why Nikki doesn't want to label her ongoing romance Artem Chigvintsev. "You sleep with the same person, you only post about him, it means you're official," she cracked, to which her sister replied, "Wow! You just put my vagina on blast." 

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, 2019 NBCUniversal Upfront

Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal

Polka-Dotted Pair

Nikki and Brie stepped out in two vibrant springtime ensembles for NBC's 2019 Upfront presentation in New York City. 

Fashion Week Galleries, Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2019, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for AHA

Red Hot

Nikki and Brie stunned in coordinating red gowns during the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection runway show at New York Fashion Week. 

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAS

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Crowd Pleaser

The twins were all dolled up on the 2018 People's Choice Awards red carpet, with Brie in a black-and-white jumpsuit and her sister in a flirty red dress. 

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, NYFW Sightings

Scott Roth/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Most Stylish New Yorkers

Nikki and Brie aren't technically from New York, but the pair still fit right in at Us Weekly's Most Stylish New Yorkers of 2018 event last fall. 

Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, WWE Emmy For Your Consideration Event

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

A Floral Affair

The Bellas wore matching grins and contrasting colors to WWE's Emmy consideration event in L.A. last June. 

Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Color Pop

The twins rocked floor-length gowns on the carpet for NBC's 2018 Upfront presentation. Brie turned heads in yellow, while Nikki did the same in red. 

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Twinning

The Bellas looked extra related in respectively eye-grabbing gowns during a 2017 red carpet event. 

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, ESPY Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Athletes After-Hours

The Bella twins lit up the 2015 ESPY red carpet in these sleek numbers. 

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella , NBC Upfronts

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

B &W

Nikki and Brie complemented each other's looks at NBC's 2015 Upfront presentation in contrasting black and white ensembles.

One more time: happy birthday, Bella Twins!

TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , Total Divas , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , Wrestling , WWE , Birthdays , VG , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
