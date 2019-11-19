Jennifer Lopez Revealed as New Face of Coach in Must-See Announcement Photo

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Tue., Nov. 19, 2019 10:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Get your wallets ready, people. Jennifer Lopez is the new face of Coach!

The star announced the exciting collaboration in a glamorous Instagram post on Tuesday. Sharing a stunning black-and-white photo showing off a long trench coat, flowing scarf and, of course, a Coach bag, the actress wrote, "Thank you @coach! Exciting things coming soon!!!"

The famed fashion brand also shared the same image, revealing when fans can expect her collection to arrive in its caption. As the caption read, "Get ready to be swept away. #JLo is the new face of Coach. More to come in 2020 #CoachxJLo #CoachNY." The 50-year-old now joins the ranks of Selena GomezMichael B. Jordanand Yara Shahidi, who have all collaborated with the iconic brand in the past.

Naturally, this collaboration has the Hustlers star's fans overly excited. As one supporter commented on the performer's post, "JLo X coach YASSSS!!" Chimed in another, "2019-2020 is our year JLovers."

Watch

Selena Gomez Shows Off Latest Coach X Selena Gomez Collection

And that fan couldn't be more correct! This year has been a huge success for J.Lo, and the successes will only keep rolling in come 2020.

In 2019, the icon got engaged to Alex Rodriguez, headlined the wildly successful It's My Party tour to celebrate her 50th birthday, starred and is receiving Oscar buzz for her role in Hustlers and she was announced as the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show star alongside Shakira.

Why not add a fashion accolade to this hefty list?

Prepare yourselves, J.Lo stans. It's looking like 2020 is going to be the year of Jenny from the Block.

E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Fashion , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.