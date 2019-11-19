Get your wallets ready, people. Jennifer Lopez is the new face of Coach!

The star announced the exciting collaboration in a glamorous Instagram post on Tuesday. Sharing a stunning black-and-white photo showing off a long trench coat, flowing scarf and, of course, a Coach bag, the actress wrote, "Thank you @coach! Exciting things coming soon!!!"

The famed fashion brand also shared the same image, revealing when fans can expect her collection to arrive in its caption. As the caption read, "Get ready to be swept away. #JLo is the new face of Coach. More to come in 2020 #CoachxJLo #CoachNY." The 50-year-old now joins the ranks of Selena Gomez, Michael B. Jordanand Yara Shahidi, who have all collaborated with the iconic brand in the past.

Naturally, this collaboration has the Hustlers star's fans overly excited. As one supporter commented on the performer's post, "JLo X coach YASSSS!!" Chimed in another, "2019-2020 is our year JLovers."