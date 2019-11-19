Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are doing just fine, thanks!

The "Never Really Over" singer gave fans a glimpse into life with her fiancé in an adorable Instagram post on Tuesday. The photo was a screenshot of the couple's FaceTime call. In the sweet shot, each of the two stars are seen snuggling up to their nearly identical pet poodles and gazing at each other through the screen. To make it even better, Perry's engagement ring is in full sight.

For her caption, the star shared a hopeful message. As the American Idol judge wrote, "Together our initials are O.K. and that's what it's gonna be."

Based on her caption, it seems as if the couple could be struggling with something. It could be distance, given they're on a FaceTime call. But if they have made one thing clear since getting back together in 2017, it's that they are committed to evolving through all of life's highs and lows as a united front.