Meghan Markle Named 2019's Most Powerful Dresser

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Nov. 19, 2019 8:15 AM
Her style can't be beat!
Meghan Markle is having quite the moment! The Duchess of Sussex is known for her talent, philanthropic endeavors, and of course, her impeccable style. This year, Lyste, a global fashion search engine, complied all of the best and brightest moments in fashion based on data from their site searches.
"This year 104 million shoppers started their fashion search on Lyst," the company explained in their press release. "We analysed the data; crunching the queries, page views and sales metrics across six million fashion products from over 12,000 online stores, alongside the global media coverage and social media mentions generated by the year's biggest brands and trends. From streetwear to spider brooches, Timothée Chalamet to Tevas, here's what was trending in 2019."
Turns out, when it comes to fashion, Meghan is the number one power dresser, according to the research. "The 10 celebrities whose personal style choices drove the biggest spikes in searches, sales, news
coverage and social media mentions over the last 12 months," the company said about the criteria needed to make it on the list.
This isn't Meghan's first rodeo when it comes to best dressed lists either. She's been known to be one of the most fashionable women on the planet in the last few years. Not only is she a trend setter, but it turns out her fashion game is very lucrative for the brands she chooses to wear.
"After she wore five different shirt dresses on the Royal Tour of South Africa, searches for the category grew 45% over a month," the data shows. "The Club Monaco dress sold out in less than 24 hours, following a 570% spike in searches and wearing a J Crew skirt saw a 102% increase in searches for the brand."
Talk about buying power! Other celebrities on the list included Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Billie Eilish and Cardi B. We can't wait to see who tops Lyst's list next year!
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?