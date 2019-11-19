The One with the 20 Million Instagram Followers…

Jennifer Aniston has been taking Instagram by storm since making an account last month. And on Monday, the Friends alum celebrated another major social media milestone. After breaking the Guinness World Record for the fastest account to reach one million followers in less than 6 hours, she's already racked up an impressive 20 million followers!

To celebrate the momentous occasion, Jennifer expressed her gratitude with a heartwarming post. Using a video of herself tearing up at an awards dinner, the Morning Show star wrote, "20 million followers? That's a lot of thank you notes! THANK YOU, GUYS."

Jennifer received an outpouring of love from her new friends, but alas, not everyone was eager to congratulate the Insta-famous celeb. Some of Jennifer's celeb pals trolled her post with some hilarious comments, starting with this relatable one from Erin Foster: "WTF you've only been here a couple weeks. I've been working this scene for 4 yrs!"