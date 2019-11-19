by Chris Harnick | Tue., Nov. 19, 2019 7:00 AM
The time has come: You can be the envy of all your friends with these one-of-a-kind Friends props.
Warner Bros. TV and Prop Store have joined forces for Giving Tuesday to let Friends fans and collectors have the chance of landing some of the show's most iconic props, outfits and studio-edition authorized reproductions. Sorry, you're not getting the Central Perk couch. In celebration of the show's 25th premiere anniversary, the props will go up for auction on Tuesday, Dec. 3 and proceeds will benefit The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.
Items include outfits worn by Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston, Hugsy the penguin, a reproduction of the Holiday Armadillo outfit and Joey and Chandler's wood canoe and more.
"Prop Store is thrilled to be working with Warner Bros. to auction some incredible material from all 10 seasons of Friends. The series gave us so many laughs during its original run and continues to entertain and inspire fans around the world. It's an honor to be able to bring some amazing original pieces to the fans, such as Joey's original Hugsy doll. We're also happy to offer detailed studio-edition reproductions, including the Holiday Armadillo costume, Central Perk couch and ten copies of Monica's peephole door frame, straight from the Warner Bros. Props department," Brandon Alinger, COO of Prop Store, said in a statement.
See some of the items up for auction below. Some of the items will also be available to view at the Friends pop-up in Boston starting November 21.
Urusla's (Lisa Kudrow) VHS of Buffay the Vampire Layer has an estimated cost of $1,500-2,000.
This wedding invitation set has an estimated sale price of $1,000-1,500.
This reproduction of the turkey, sunglasses and fez on a stand is estimated to go for $2,000-3,000.
This reproduction of the couch is estimated to sale for $6,000-8,000.
This is a reproduction of the costume Ross (David Schwimmer) wore and has an estimated sale price of $10,000-15,000.
Jennifer Aniston wore this Hawaiian print dress that has an estimated sale price of $2,000-3,000.
Joey's (Matt LeBlanc) bedtime pal has an estimated sale price of $1,000-1,500.
Courteney Cox wore this slack and shirt combo on the show.
This is a studio-edition and authorized reproduction of the door picture frame with an estimated sale price of $2,000-3,000.
This wood canoe that belonged to Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) has an estimated sale price of $4,000-6,000.
This polka dot sweater and suede skirt were worn by Lisa Kudrow in an episode.
The auction runs from December 3-17. To see more items and to bid, visit Prop Store.
