When it comes to killer style, Selena Gomez always slays the game.

Whether she's gracing the red carpet at a star-studded event or going for an afternoon stroll, the 27-year-old multi-hyphenate knows how to make an entrance with her fun and flirty fashion.

More recently, the "Look at Her Now" singer made heads turn when she had four outfit changes in one day. Of course, each ensemble was different from the last. From a Ganni animal-print dress to a mesmerizing ocean-blue pantsuit by Sies Marjan, the Dead Don't Die actress made the street her runway.

Just this year alone, she's slipped into pieces that are truly unforgettable. Case in point? For her 2019 Cannes Film Festival debut, the "Look at Her Now" star shut down the red carpet in a Louis Vuitton design. Wearing a cream-colored bustier with a matching skirt (that had a thigh-high slit), SelGo was truly a vision in white. Her vibrant red lipstick and sleek bun complemented her effortlessly elegant look.