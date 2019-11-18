Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are still dating, despite what you might've read.

It was reported on Monday that the "Mother's Daughter" singer and the "Surfboard" star had decided to take a break from their relationship. However, E! News has learned the split rumors are not true, in fact, the musical couple was just together in her home state of Tennessee last week.

"Miley and Cody saw each other last week when he visited her in Tennessee. They are fine and are still dating," a source tells E! News. "Miley has been resting from her vocal surgery but has been in touch and seen Cody recently."

The Disney alum underwent vocal cord surgery earlier this month after suffering from tonsillitis.

"Miley always made it clear to Cody that she likes to have freedom and he always understood the dynamic of the relationship," the insider adds. "They have been friends for years and will always be, and are currently fine and on great terms."