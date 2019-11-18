by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Nov. 18, 2019 2:07 PM
He's got more to say!
Kanye West and Dr. Dre shocked fans on Monday when they announced they would be collaborating on Jesus Is King Part II. The pair took to Kanye's social media to drop a picture of them side by side in the studio, and teased the new project. "Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II coming soon," Kanye captioned the picture of him alongside the music mogul.
Kanye dropped his ninth solo album Jesus Is King less than a month ago and has been busy promoting the project on every talk show and radio program available. He even stopped at a prison in Texas recently to entertain inmates. He brought his Sunday Service choir to a Houston, Tex. jail with several intimate performances.
He also stopped by pastor Joel Osteen's church for a performance and chat with the pastor. "Kanye and Joel are friends," a source confirmed to E! News. "He's been wanting to come out for some time and it just worked out for this weekend."
This will mark the first time the pair have worked together on a project. No word yet on what Part II will consist of, but Dr. Dre is known for his legendary producing skills. Considering Kanye has promised to only do gospel from here on out, it seems fitting that this album would continue with that trend.
"Now that I'm in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me," he shared with Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 show. "I've spread a lot of things. There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessy had done for me, but now I'm letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I'm no longer a slave, I'm a son now, a son of God. I'm free."
Only time will tell what these two are cooking up together, but the world is eagerly waiting.
