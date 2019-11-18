He's got more to say!

Kanye West and Dr. Dre shocked fans on Monday when they announced they would be collaborating on Jesus Is King Part II. The pair took to Kanye's social media to drop a picture of them side by side in the studio, and teased the new project. "Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II coming soon," Kanye captioned the picture of him alongside the music mogul.

Kanye dropped his ninth solo album Jesus Is King less than a month ago and has been busy promoting the project on every talk show and radio program available. He even stopped at a prison in Texas recently to entertain inmates. He brought his Sunday Service choir to a Houston, Tex. jail with several intimate performances.

He also stopped by pastor Joel Osteen's church for a performance and chat with the pastor. "Kanye and Joel are friends," a source confirmed to E! News. "He's been wanting to come out for some time and it just worked out for this weekend."