Life's a beach!

On Sunday, Halsey and Evan Peters put their blossoming romance on display and packed on the PDA during an afternoon outing in Santa Monica, Calif. The celebrity pair, who made their relationship red carpet and Instagram official last month, enjoyed a fun-filled beach date.

If anything, their afternoon hangout looked straight out of a romantic comedy, considering they were snapped (by paparazzi) getting cozy with each other. At one point, Halsey was seen kissing the American Horror Story star on the street. As if that weren't heartwarming enough, the 25-year-old singer also had her arms wrapped around Evan's multiple times throughout their date and they were spotted laughing and smiling from ear-to-ear as they sat on the sand.

One word: swoon!

For their low-key hangout, the "Without Me" songstress kept things chic and casual, wearing a patterned purple jumpsuit that she paired with cat-eye sunglasses, Gucci sandals and an off-white YSL crossbody.