There's more to a movie than its box office success.

Just a few days ago, a new Charlie's Angels movie hit theatres everywhere. And while the cast included big names like Kristen Stewart, the flick only made $8.6 million on opening weekend.

On Monday morning, the film's writer and director Elizabeth Banks reacted to the news by sharing a message on Twitter.

"Well, if you're going to have a flop, make sure your name is on it at least 4X," she wrote to her followers. "I'm proud of #CharliesAngels and happy it's in the world."

Before the movie even hit theaters, Elizabeth faced her fair share of critics who didn't think another chapter in the Charlie's Angels franchise was needed.