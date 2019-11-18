Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino appeared on Monday's episode of Strahan, Sara & Keke and shared she suffered a miscarriage.

"So, the night he came home [from prison] we actually conceived," Lauren told hosts Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. "And at about six and a half, seven weeks, I miscarried."

Lauren said "it was heart-wrenching."

"When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that it was our time and it was our blessing," she recalled. "I rely on my faith to get me through everything in life—and especially the challenging things we've gone through. If I didn't have my faith, I wouldn't be here. So, it was hard. It was really difficult."

Because the Jersey Shore couple has shared so much of their lives with their fans, Lauren "didn't want to hold this in."

"I wanted to share it for other people going through it and, you know, just be honest so that I can kind of heal through the process," she said.