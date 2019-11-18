Why Paris Hilton Thinks A Simple Life Reboot Isn't So Hot

That doesn't mean she didn't enjoy herself. "It's a different time right now," she shared. "Nicole [Richie] and I back then, yes of course it was fun doing that and me playing that character, we had the best time with my best friend on road trips all around the world and doing jobs we would never do in our lives and had the best time doing it, but now I'm like a serious business woman," she explained.

Never say never! Because she revealed there is a version of the show that she might be interested in doing. "I think if I was doing that, I couldn't play that dumb character anymore," she shared. "Maybe like The Simple Life: Boss Babes."

That might be a reboot worth doing. Here's to hoping 2020 brings more Simple Life!