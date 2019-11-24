Selena Gomez, Lizzo and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 American Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 4:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

If ever there was a time for bold fashion, celebrities realized the 2019 American Music Awards was the place to do it.

On Sunday, music's biggest stars flocked to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in showstopping ensembles that made spectators and pop culture lovers ooh and aah. Considering this is one of the more fun award shows, celebrities left their basic outfits at home and opted for something more edgy, fabulous and over-the-top.

No one exuded that more than Selena Gomez, who made everyone clutch their pearls with her eccentric and flashy design by Versace. From the body-hugging silhouette to the electrifying color of the dress, the 27-year-old singer pushed the style boundaries and it totally worked.

As if that weren't exciting enough, Sofia Carsonlit up the red carpet as she dazzled in a silver sequins number that she paired with simple but stunning accessories.

Photos

American Music Awards 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

Her beauty look was equally stunning, especially since she kept it timeless by wearing nude lipstick, a bronzy smoky eye and slick, straight hair that was parted to the side. All in all, the 26-year-old star sparkled from head-to-toe and brought a fashion fantasy to the event.

Lizzo also made a grand entrance at the awards ceremony with her larger-than-life gown and extremely tiny handbag, which were all designed by Valentino.

If you want to be razzle-dazzled, keep scrolling through our gallery below for all of the best fashion moments on the red carpet.

Taylor Swift, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Taylor Swift

The Lover singer is making everyone clutch their pearls with this ultra-chic and shimmery number.

Carrie Underwood, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Carrie Underwood

This glitzy majestic purple dress proves why the country music star is the queen of the red carpet.

Maya Hawke, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Maya Hawke

Hawke stuns in a gasp-worthy black ballgown at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Article continues below

Katherine Langford, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Katherine Langford

A lady in red! Langford looks red hot, hot, hot in her off-the-shoulder gown at the 2019 AMAs. She's giving the red carpet a run for its money!

Halsey, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Halsey

The "Without Me" songstress looks like a work of art with her avant garde-esque makeup and whimsical gown by Marc Jacobs. She certainly brings a fashion fantasy to the 2019 AMAs red carpet.

Jamie Lee Curtis, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Jamie Lee Curtis

A legend has arrived! The iconic actress oozes with glamour in a chic black ensemble that also features feathery cuffs.

Article continues below

Lizzo, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lizzo

Lizzo is looking "good as hell" at the 2019 American Music Awards with her larger-than-life bright-orange dress and ultra-mini handbag by Valentino.

Selena Gomez, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Selena Gomez

Green with envy! The 27-year-old songstress is serving bawdy and face at the star-studded event with her emerald green Versace cocktail dress and statement diamond necklace by Roberto Coin.

Big Freedia, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Big Freedia

Now this is how you mix patterns and bold prints! Big Freedia adds a fun splash of color to the red carpet with her electrifying design.

Article continues below

Sofia Carson, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sofia Carson

All that glitters! The Descendants actress shines bright in a silver shimmery gown by Francesco Scognamiglio at the star-studded event.

AJ Gibson, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

AJ Gibson

Spot-on! Gibson goes all out for the 2019 AMAs by wearing a fun and colorful animal-print blazer.

Nick Viall, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Nick Viall

The Bachelor alum makes waves at the 2019 American Music Awards with his ocean-blue velvet blazer and sleek pants.

Article continues below

Dua Lipa, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

Lipa brings the "Electricity" to the red carpet with her hot pink strapless gown.

Camila Cabello, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello

The "Shameless" singer exudes romance and whimsy on the red carpet with her sheer-nude strapless gown by Oscar de la Renta.

Kelsea Ballerini, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea is quickly becoming a style icon, and this multi-colored jumpsuit, which features diamonds galore, is proof.

Article continues below

Cobie Smulders, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dc

Cobie Smulders

The Stumptown shines as bright as the flashing lights at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Tessa Brooks, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Tessa Brookes

One word: showstopping! Brookes is the center of attention with her showgirl-esque lewk.

Patrick Starrr, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Patrick Starrr

The YouTube personality makes a grand entrance with his glitzy jumpsuit and headpiece. We are living for it!

Article continues below

Hilary Roberts, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Hilary Roberts

Roberts oozes with glamour at the 2019 American Music Awards with her dazzling emerald green gown.

Kesha, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Kesha

Versace, Versace, Versace. The beauty mogul and songstress oozes bring high-fashion to the 2019 AMAs.

Along with the spectacular fashion to grace the red carpet, fans are in for a real treat during show. For the latest updates on winners, major red carpet moments and more, E! News has you covered. Read all about it, here.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ 2019 American Music Awards , American Music Awards , Red Carpet , Awards , Events , Celebrities , Fashion , Style , Style Collective , VG , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.