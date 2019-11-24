If ever there was a time for bold fashion, celebrities realized the 2019 American Music Awards was the place to do it.

On Sunday, music's biggest stars flocked to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in showstopping ensembles that made spectators and pop culture lovers ooh and aah. Considering this is one of the more fun award shows, celebrities left their basic outfits at home and opted for something more edgy, fabulous and over-the-top.

No one exuded that more than Selena Gomez, who made everyone clutch their pearls with her eccentric and flashy design by Versace. From the body-hugging silhouette to the electrifying color of the dress, the 27-year-old singer pushed the style boundaries and it totally worked.

As if that weren't exciting enough, Sofia Carsonlit up the red carpet as she dazzled in a silver sequins number that she paired with simple but stunning accessories.