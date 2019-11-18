Olympic Figure Skater Sasha Cohen Is Pregnant With Her First Child

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Nov. 18, 2019 9:07 AM

Sasha Cohen, Geoffrey Lieberthal

Baby on the way! 

Sasha Cohen has some exciting news to announce. The former Olympic figure skater shared that she is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Geoffrey Lieberthal. The athlete took to Instagram to share the exciting news and posed beside some adorable gold balloons that spelled out the word baby. 

"Geoff and I are so excited to welcome a little one into the world!" she posted along a cute photo of herself jumping for job. "Thank you to everyone in our lives for making today such a memorable one." Sasha and Geoff got engaged in October of this year, with Sasha posting a sweet picture of the Geoff getting down on one knee to pop the question

Sasha also recently celebrated a birthday and although hadn't announced the pregnancy yet, her joy at becoming a new mom is evident in the cryptic post. "I feel incredibly grateful to celebrate my birthday this year with good friends and my fiancé," she shared. "I think I'm a little wiser, more resilient, and closer to figuring out (and prioritizing) the things that really matter in life. Wishing this next year is as good as the last."

Sasha was previously married to Tom May, who she divorced last year. Although she hasn't directly addressed the split or cause of it, but she has been very open about the life changing turn her life took at the end of 2017. 

"Wishing everyone a wonderful last day of 2017," she wrote at the time. "Personally, it has been a year full of growth and self discovery. I am sincerely grateful for the new opportunities in my life and accepting of the defining life events that have pushed me to grow and reflect as I embrace the unknown, but beautiful future. Thank you to everyone that has been a support and a friend along the way. Life is nothing without the relationships we cultivate and nurture along our personal paths."

Congratulations to Sasha and Geoffrey! 

E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!

