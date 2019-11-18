Hayley Kiyoko Has a Powerful Message of Support for Struggling Fans

Hayley Kiyoko received a very special honor at TrevorLIVE Los Angeles 2019.

On Sunday night, the "L.O.V.E. Me" singer received the "Youth Innovator Award" for her continued support and commitment to the LGBTQ+ community. When asked what the honor means to her, Hayley told E! News at The Trevor Project's Annual Fundraising Gala, held at The Beverly Hilton, "I think it's just really important to be the strength and bravery that you've worked so hard to create for yourself."

The 28-year-old star went on to add, "And so to share that with others, seeing all of these celebrities and artists and activists show up for the Trevor Project and be like, 'Hey, I support you and I'll stand by you when you need help,' is so important and productive."

Looking ahead to the future, Hayley shared with E! News that she wants to continue to "inspire people" and to get to "share stories" with others.

"And get new experiences," she continued. "And I'm just grateful to be alive."