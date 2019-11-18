Once a Spice Girl, always a Spice Girl!

Romeo Beckham got a crash course in Spice Girls' Choreography 101 from Posh Spice herself, mom Victoria Beckham. In an adorable video from the 17-year-old's TikTok, the mother-son duo can be seen dancing in their kitchen to the girl power group's hit song "Spice Up Your Life."

Getting things started, Victoria waved her arms up and down to the song's pre-chorus. Following his mom's lead, Romeo proceeded to raise his arms and then they jumped to face each other.

As the song instructs, the pair then slammed to the left and shook to the right. Romeo didn't get all the moves down in the beginning but finished strong with a pop star-inspired spin. Victoria, of course, didn't miss a beat. Now we really need another Spice Girls reunion!

Despite just having reunited this past year for a UK tour, Mel B (a.k.a Scary Spice) teased that the beloved '90s band—also featuring Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell—might already be planning another reunion show.