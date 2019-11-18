MLB Third Baseman Ryan Costello Dead At Age 23

One of Major League Baseball's rising stars has passed away.

On Monday, it was announced that 23-year-old Ryan Costello, a player in the Minnesota Twins organization, had tragically died. The professional athlete was in Auckland, New Zealand when he was found dead in his hotel room, seemingly passing away in his sleep, ESPN reports. (Costello was set to play for the Australian Baseball League's Auckland Tuataras later this year.) A statement from the New Zealand team notes that "preliminary indications suggest" he died of natural causes.

"It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Auckland Tuatara third baseman Ryan Costello overnight in Auckland," the statement read.

Following news of his sudden passing, the Twins took to Twitter to mourn the third-baseman. "We are saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Ryan Costello," the team tweeted. "The entire Twins organization sends our most sincere condolences to Ryan's family, friends, coaches, and teammates."