It's a party, it's a party—the 2019 Soul Train Awards party, that is.

On Sunday night, the biggest and brightest star stepped out in their finest attire at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas to celebrate the annual ceremony, which honors the best of the best in soul, hip-hop and R&B. With a mix of iconic performers and up-and-coming artists, this is already proving to be one event to remember.

Of course, the red carpet was nothing short of excellent as celebrities like Issa Rae, Skai Jackson, Jeremih and more all stopped traffic with their fierce, fabulous and fearless fashion. Kicking things off with a bang, the Insecure actress was a vision in white as she donned a long-sleeve dress with extreme side cut-outs.

Moreover, co-host and co-producer Tisha Campbell brought bold and bright style to red carpet with her vibrant hot pink power-suit that she paired with a black body-suit and statement jewelry pieces.