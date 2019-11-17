Beyoncé Stuns in A Glam Vintage Look on Second Night of Jay-Z's Charity Gala

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Nov. 17, 2019 10:50 AM

Beyoncé is looking like a billion bucks! 

On the second night of Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend in Hollywood, Florida, the "Crazy in Love" singer stepped out once again, making heads turn back and jaws drop.

Just take the video on Instagram of her that's making rounds as example—Queen Bey can be seen making her way to the second event of the weekend wearing a silver sheer dress paired glamorously with a faux fur wrap.

In the video, the mother-of-three is all smiles making her way through the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida, waving and looking back at what seems to be fans and other spectators. Jay-Z can also be seen walking right behind her, looking dapper once again in an all-black suit. 

On Saturday night, the singer opted for a more sultry and bold makeup look, wearing a scarlet lipstick, making her look of the night look that much more glam. The "Drunk in Love" singer wore her loose waves out of her face in order to make way for her diamond earrings. 

During the festivities on Saturday, Beyoncé was also pictured with 13-year-old entertainer Dawan 'Wanny Boy' Brown who posted their selfie on Instagram. He captioned it: "No pictures please @beyonce #shawncarterfoundationgala." 

This weekend marked the inaugural Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend at the newly-renovated Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. It kicked off on Friday night with a high-stakes poker tournament with a star-studded invitation list coming together to support a great cause.

The gala raised a total of $6 million.

On Friday, Nov. 15, the "Brown Skin Girl" singer was spotted enjoying the night out at the casino for the invitation-only High Roller Blackjack Tournament. That night, she also stunned us with her fashion look. The 38-year-old was showing off her beautiful figure with a glittering gold sequin dress that she paired with an embellished clutch, dangling earrings and strappy heels.

Other celebrities in attendance this weekend included Gloria Carter, Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Robert Kraft, Normani, Swizz Beatz, Fabulous, Robin Roberts, Tyler Perry, Yo Gotti, Dapper Dan, Eddie Rosario, Michael Blackson, Mrs. Tina and Richard Lawson and DJ Trauma

All proceeds raised this weekend during Jay-Z's charity gala will go toward funding college prep workshops, bus tours, study abroad opportunities and community goodwill programs for those in need.

"Equipping our youth with the tools to success will always be a priority for me and my family," Jay-Z told Billboard. "I'm looking forward to continuing that mission at this year's Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend, where we'll celebrate our scholars sand continue to support young people in a meaningful way."

