Scooter Braun needs Scott Borchetta to "calm down."

The 38-year-old music producer, who reps Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande, is actually not happy with the way things are being handled by Borchetta when it comes to Taylor Swift and her music catalog, which they purchased earlier this year.

For a refresher on the latest music battle between the trio, the Lover singer took to social media on Thursday and claimed that Borchetta and Braun weren't allowing her to perform her old songs at the upcoming 2019 American Music Awards. For the ceremony, she is receiving the Artist of the Decade award, and wanted to perform a medley of her classics for her fans.

However, according to a source, Braun isn't too happy with the way things are being handled by Borchetta.

"Scooter is frustrated because his name is being dragged in the mud," a source shared with E! News. "He doesn't run Big Machine or have operational control of company. He hasn't taken part in these negotiations."