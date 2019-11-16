Aaron Carter Focusing on Helping Mom Amid His Own Personal Turmoil

Aaron Carter is focusing on nursing his mother back to health, as he deals with his own personal struggles.

The 31-year-old singer and former child star had recently traveled to his native Florida to be with his mother, Jane Carter, who suffered a relapse not too long ago after staying sober for years. During his trip home, Aaron, who has himself battled substance abuse and is currently dealing with some personal turmoil involving his brother Nick Carter and other siblings, was hospitalized for exhaustion for a night at a Florida hospital, fueling fans' growing concerns about his health.

"My mother is still struggling with her illness and I'd rather be focused on that at this Time( Helping her) and my music, life and happiness," Aaron tweeted on Saturday. "It's time to move in from all this pain."

"It's time to stop airing our family problems and issues in the public in public eye," he said. "I hope some day we can all be adult enough to talk to each other instead of through law Ayers and courts. #Family."