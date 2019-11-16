The Queen has arrived!

On Friday night, Beyoncé was spotted enjoying a night out at the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida ahead of her husband's Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend and our jaws dropped. Showing off her beautiful figure, the mother-of-three stepped out in a gold sequin dress alongside rapper Jay-Z.

If there's one thing we needed this weekend, it was to see the "Brown Skin Girl" singer in this glittering gold dress. The singer paired the dress with a Judith Leiber embellished clutch and accessorized with dangling earrings. She also wore her hair in loose waves and pulled together the whole look with strappy heels. It was a simple yet elegant and sexy look fit for a queen.

Jay-Z also looked dapper in a classic black suit paired with a white dress shirt underneath.

The power couple is using their influence for a good cause by hosting the inaugural Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend at the newly expanded Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Nov. 15-16.