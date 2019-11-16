Inside Channing Tatum and Daughter Everly's Fun Trip to Las Vegas

Channing Tatum is a cool dad!

The 39-year-old actor returned from his three-month social media hiatus on Friday night to post on his Instagram Story adorable photos and videos of a fun trip to Las Vegas with his and ex Jenna Dewan's 6-year-old daughter Everly Tatum.

The two had a blast at an arcade, playing Mario Cart and racing video games as well as competing against each other in Whac-A-Mole. Channing wore a light-up Viking helmet during their fun activities.

"We are so in right now!! Now even laughing...hahah just whack'in those moles out here!!!" Channing wrote, adding, "Game was rigged! For real I lost and as you can see I was all in trying my heart out!!!"

The two also watched a performance of Medieval Times. Everly also enjoyed watching the famous Fountains of Bellagio and dancing while walking with her dad. She also had a blast dancing on her own in their hotel room.

It is unclear if anyone else accompanied Channing and Everly during their stay, as someone else did take the photos and film the videos. The actor's girlfriend, Jessie J, has posted no images from Las Vegas on social media.