Serena Williams' Tribute to Alexis Ohanian on 2-Year Anniversary Will Melt Your Heart

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Nov. 16, 2019 7:51 AM

Happy anniversary, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian!

The 38-year-old tennis star and the 36-year-old Reddit co-founder are celebrating their second wedding anniversary on Saturday. Williams posted on her Instagram page a sweet tribute to her husband, with whom she shares a 2-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr

She shared a slideshow showing photos of some of the family's happy moments together over the years, including pics of them on vacation. They recently visited the Maldives.

"2 years and counting happy anniversary my love @alexisohanian," Serena wrote.

She also shared a photo of her and Alexis at their wedding, writing, "2 years and counting.... @alexisohanian is still putting up with me."

Serena and Alexis tied the knot in a Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding in New Orleans in front of their daughter and other family, plus friends such as celebs like BeyoncéKim KardashianEva LongoriaKelly RowlandCiaraColton Haynes and Anna Wintour.

Watch

Serena Williams Admits Daughter Olympia Is a Wild Child

Serena wore three wedding dresses on her special day: A strapless Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen princess ball gown for the ceremony, and a beaded and feathered Versace gown as well as a short Versace dress for the reception.

Relive the magic! See photos from Serena and Alexis' wedding:

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Wedding

Mel Barlow & Co. / Allan Zepeda / Brides.com

Just Married!

Serena and Alexis walk back up the aisle after exchanging vows in New Orleans. The wedding was attended by their friends and family, including 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympian.

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Venus Williams, Wedding

Mel Barlow & Co. / Allan Zepeda / Brides.com

Sister Love

Serena, wearing an Alexander McQueen princess gown, poses with sister Venus Williams, who wore a custom Galia Lahav bridesmaid's dress.

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Wedding

Mel Barlow & Co. / Allan Zepeda / Brides.com

Be Our Guest

The wedding had a Beauty and the Beast theme.

Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Wedding

Beetham/Prahl/Splash News

Kim Kardashian

After flying from Los Angeles, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star makes a quick change before arriving at the ceremony. 

Eva Longoria, Jose Bastion, Serena Williams Wedding, Alexis Ohanian

BACKGRID

Eva Longoria & Jose Bastion

Date night done right! The actress and her husband make one glamorous pair as they arrive for their close friends' wedding. 

Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, Serena Williams Wedding, Alexis Ohanian

BACKGRID

Kelly Rowland & La La Anthony

Getting to a wedding isn't so easy when paparazzi are close by. Fortunately, these famous friends were right on time. 

Selita Ebanks, Serena Williams Wedding, Alexis Ohanian

BACKGRID

Selita Ebanks

Since white is for the bride, this supermodel opts for bright colors on the special New Orleans evening. 

Anna Wintour, Serena Williams Wedding, Alexis Ohanian

Splash News

Anna Wintour

The editor-in-chief of Vogue wouldn't miss out on such a special day. After all, the bride and groom were previously profiled in the magazine

Nicole Ari Parker, Boris Kodjoe, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Wedding

LALO/BACKGRID

Nicole Ari Parker & Boris Kodjoe

Put your hands together for this Hollywood power couple who show up in style. 

Caroline Wozniacki, David Lee, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Wedding

LALO/BACKGRID

Caroline Wozniacki & David Lee

The newly engaged tennis player shows up with her main man for the special day. 

Colton Haynes, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Wedding

LALO/BACKGRID

Colton Haynes

Peace, love and weddings! The Arrow star and newlywed is ready for a magical ceremony. 

LaLa Anthony, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Serena Williams Wedding

Instagram

LaLa Anthony, Ciara & Kelly Rowland

The three pose at the wedding.

