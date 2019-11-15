Sean "Diddy" Combs Pays Tribute to Kim Porter on 1-Year Anniversary of Her Death

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Nov. 15, 2019 2:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kim Porter, Sean Diddy Combs

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Sean "Diddy" Combswill forever miss Kim Porter

On the 1-year anniversary of her untimely death, the mogul took to social media with a comforting video of his late ex-girlfriend playing the piano and a heartfelt message.  

"I MISS YOU SOOOOOO MUCH. So much," he wrote on Friday. "Every time I get sad I look at this video and it brings a smile to my face."

Combs continued, "I THANK GOD FOR THE PRECIOUS TIME HE ALLOWED US TO HAVE WITH YOU. I WISH YOU WERE HERE WITH US RIGHT NOW AND THIS WAS ALL A DREAM. I WILL NEVER GIVE UP ON THAT WISH. NEVER!!! Love you forever Kimberly Antwinette Goodwin Porter."

He and Porter were in a relationship for more than a decade and welcomed three children together before their final split in 2007, though they continued to have an amicable relationship. On Nov. 15, 2018, she was found dead in her bed at home, later confirmed as the result of lobar pneumonia. She was 47 years old. 

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

The family has since had to forge ahead without her, though have continued to pay tribute along the way, including when the couple's twin daughters graduated in June. "Shout out to Kim, they're graduating baby. This one's for you... I mean, this two's for you," Combs said at the time. 

A year after her passing, Porter continues to be dearly missed by all those whose lives she touched, including fellow star Kimora Lee Simmons

"Happy heavenly birthday my love!" she wrote on Instagram on Friday. "S&%t sure ain't the same here...#sistersister #kimporter#CountOnMeThruThickAndThin."

Our thoughts are with Porter's loved ones at this time. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Sean "Diddy" Combs , Kim Porter , Death , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.