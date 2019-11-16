Ugg, Sorel & More Designer Boots to Conquer Any Cold Front Up to 50% Off

by Jake Thompson | Sat., Nov. 16, 2019 1:00 PM

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As cold weather starts to creep in, do you find it hard to get out of bed in the morning? Maybe some new winter boots will give you a reason to hop out the sheets! Nothing screams warm and cozy quite like a shearling boot to keep your toes warm and lucky during the coming freezing season. 

Lucky for us, Gilt is having more than 50% off on all designer boots! From fan favorites like Ugg, Sorel, and Pajar to next-level weather-resistant brands like Bearpaw and Australia Luxe. We're talking the latest-and-greatest Emelie waterproof booties from $160 marked down to $99 and bright-and-bold explorer boots from $130 marked down to $90! But hurry, quantities are limited, so plan ahead to get yours before they are gone! Our favorite? These Pajar bionda boots in winter white, of course.

Here are five of our favorites below.

Sorel Emelie 1964 Waterproof Bootie

These classic duck toe boots are perfect for every weather mishap that comes your way!

$160
$100 Gilt
Pajar Bionda Boot

You'll be a stunner in these all-over white fur-trim boots in winter white.

$395
$145 Gilt
SOREL Cozy Explorer Boot

Stand out of the pack with these water-resistant red beauties that are sure to grab fellow fashionista's attention.

$130
$90 Gilt
UGG Mini Fluff High-Low Suede Boot

Fluffy Toscana fur spills over top of this suede mini boot, enhancing that warm and cozy feel.

$180
$150 Gilt
SOREL Blake Chelsea Leather Bootie

A timeless Chelsea boot with an easy, back pull-tab is a versatile must-have for this season.

$200
$120 Gilt

