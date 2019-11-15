Let the wedding planning begin!

Just days after Kelly Dodd received a romantic proposal from Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal, the Real Housewives of Orange County star is already thinking about her special day.

"I want to get married in Napa so a wine theme," Kelly shared with E! News exclusively at Moxy Chelsea's "Guess Who, B*tch!" game night in honor of BravoCon. "Ramona Singer wants to be a bridesmaid because she introduced me to my financé so I think that should be her deal. And Dorinda Medley wants to be officiating because she can officiate at weddings."

The bride-to-be continued, "I love Dorinda. I think it'll be the best Bravo wedding ever!"

On Wednesday evening, Kelly confirmed her relationship status on Instagram when showing off her new piece of bling.