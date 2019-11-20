by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 5:59 AM
This morning, Alicia Keys, Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan and Chair of the Board of Trustees Harvey Mason Jr. announced the nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards. While many of your favorites received recognition for their work, there were a few noticeable absences from some other artists. Including, Harry Styles and Selena Gomez. While the two did recently release new music, their contributions to the music world were far from overlooked. As it turns out, the artists aren't eligible for this year's awards show.
Early in 2019, the Recording Academy changed the eligibility period to end on Aug. 31 instead of the usual Sept. 30 date. So the nominee's only had 11 months to qualify this year. Eligible music would have had to been released between Oct. 1, 2018 and Aug. 31, 2019.
The change was made because the show moved up to Jan. 26, due to the Oscars moving up their show to Feb. 9. Unfortunately, for fans, both Harry and Selena's new music release dates fell after the eligibility date.
At least fans will have something to look forward to at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Harry's album Fine Line is due out Dec. 13 of this year and is sure to be a 2020 go-to record. Meanwhile, Selena hasn't set a release date or given an album name, but is supposed to drop an album early next year.
Her singles "Look At Her Now" and "Lose You to Love Me" have already received steady radio play, and the songstress scored her first number one song with the latter.
The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards air on Jan. 26, 2020. See the complete list of nominees HERE!
