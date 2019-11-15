Taylor Swift has fearlessly stood up to the man, but it seems like Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta aren't backing down so easily.

On Thursday, the superstar claimed Braun and Borchetta are not only blocking her from performing her old hits at the 2019 American Music Awards but that they also refuse to let Netflix use her those songs in an upcoming documentary about her life.

"Scott Borchetta told my team that they'll allow me to use my music only if I do these things: If I agree to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year (which is something I'm both legally allowed to do and looking forward to) and also told my team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun," she wrote in a post titled "Don't know what else to do" on her Tumblr page. "The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you'll be punished."

"This is WRONG," she continued. "Neither of these men had a hand in the writing of those songs. They did nothing to create the relationship I have with my fans."