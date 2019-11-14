The Good Place Reveals the Results of the Final Experiment

The Judge's verdict is in, and the news is...medium.

The Good Place's big final experiment came to an end in last week's episode, and this week, the Judge decided if Michael had proved his point that the point system that decides if people go to the Good or the Bad place is inherently flawed.

After it was proven that Chidi, Simone, John, and even kinda sorta Brent had improved, and that Eleanor, Jason, and Tahani's friends and family on earth had also improved, the Judge agreed that Michael was right, the points system is messed up, and he won!

But to the Judge, that meant that it was simply time to destroy Earth and all the humans and start over completely from scratch with a society that did fit the points system.