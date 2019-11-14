Go Inside Katie Holmes’ $4.6 Million Calabasas Home

Realtor.com; Shutterstock
It's time to clean house!
Actress Katie Holmes is packing up her bags and saying goodbye to Calabasas, or so it seems. The Dawson's Creek star just put her gorgeous LA area mansion on the market for a sweet $4.625 million. The actress previously bought the home in 2014 for $3.795 million, as reported by The Los Angeles Times.
The Calabasas retreat comes complete with all the modern amenities one could only dream of. The home is tucked away in the guard-gated Oaks community on a half-acre of land, plus comes with a swimming pool, a sunken fire pit and a basketball half-court.
Not only does the home include more than 6,000 square feet of interior, but it also comes with a library/loft above the entryway. In case you're not already jealous, Katie's former place boasts a master suite that expands to include a sitting room and a sun deck. There are six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in all.
The actress is coming off a whirlwind year. Earlier this year it was revealed that she had ended her relationship with boyfriend Jamie Foxx after nearly six years together. The two kept their relationship fairly private for the majority of their time together, but the split was confirmed in August after Jamie was spotted with singer Sela Vave.
Katie also opened up to Elle UK in early November about parenting 13-year-old daughter Suri Cruise who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. "I was happy to become a mom in my 20s," she shared. "It's been nice that our ages fit...how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together."
New year, new home, same Katie!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!